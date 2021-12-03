Paul Bartek (March 21, 1941 – November 7, 2021)

Paul Bartek

Paul Bartek, 80, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California. He died following a lengthy illness. He was a resident of Orange, California since 1967 and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born March 21, 1941 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of William Joseph Bartek and Mary Copjan.

Mr. Bartek attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and was a 1959 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Biology at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. Mr. Bartek received his Masters’s Degree in Zoology and Physiology from the University of Wyoming.

He worked for McDonnell Douglas Aerospace Company for seven years as an Engineer Specialist. Mr. Bartek also worked for the State of California for 35 years having retired in 2005 as Engineer Scientist in Government Aerospace.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Mr. Bartek enjoyed music, traveling to Europe, and helping Slovakian People to get on their feet to escape communism. He met Pope John Paul II and while talking about it he would just beam.

Survivors include three nephews; two nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Joseph; two half brothers; Bill; Clarence and one half-sister, Elizabeth Bartek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery

In Christian love of neighbor, face coverings are strongly encouraged.

