Paul Dennis Blasi (September 11, 1943 – September 7, 2023)

Paul Dennis Blasi, 79, passed away September 7, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for over 30 years, and was a former resident of Granger, WY.

Paul was born on September 11, 1943 in Pocatello, Idaho, the son of Renado (Reno) Blasi and Amelia Lee.

He graduated from Green River High School with the class of 1963.

Paul married Betty Blasi in 1968, she preceded him in death in 1991.

He then married Karen A. Blasi on August 12, 1995 and they have been married for 28 years.

Paul worked as a welder in a maintenance shop at FMC for 40 years until his retirement in September of 2009.

He was a Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam war.

Paul enjoyed spending his free time camping, hunting, fishing, and above all else, spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Karen Blasi of Green River, WY; son Paul D. Blasi II of Aurora, co; daughter Wendy Bird and husband Ken; stepdaughters Tana Lundgren and husband John, Toni Wakeley and husband Jim; brother Rodger Blasi and wife Dorris, Richard Blasi all of Green River, WY; sisters Sandra Armbruster of Longmont, CO, Gloria Andrews and husband George of Granger, WY; grandchildren Timi Lacroix and husband Adam, Erin Zimmerman and husband Trent, Paul Blasi III, Calvin Blasi and wife Jill, Brittany Gomez and husband Nick, Keisha Robinson and husband Ty, Kaylee Lundgren; great grandchildren Brooklyn Gomez, Bennett Gomez, Bridger Robinson, Tymberlee Robinson, Wesley Lacroix, Demi Lacroix, Olliver Lacroix, Marlei Zimmerman, and Sophei Zimmerman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, son Orin Blasi, brother George Blasi, Sister Louise Smith, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Cremation has taken place and per his wishes, no services will be held.

