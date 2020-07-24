Paul Raymond Muniz Jr. (January 24, 1976 – July 21, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 24, 2020) — Paul Raymond Muniz Jr., 44, of Cape Coral, Florida passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2020, at his home.

He was born January 24, 1976, in Wheeling West Virginia, to Paul and Susan (Sue) Muniz. When he was nine months old, the family moved to Green River, Wyoming, where he called home.

Paul enjoyed camping, cook-outs, riding his Harley, and most importantly, being around his family and friends.

Survivors include parents, Paul and Sue Muniz of Green River, Wyoming; brother, James Muniz of Green River, Wyoming; Sister, Jessica and husband Calvin Page of Green River, Wyoming; nephews, Jaykob Muniz, Jesse Muniz, Jude Muniz, Colter Page, and Casen Page; nieces, Brianna Page, Addisyn Page, Liliana Muniz and Macy Muniz; and many aunts and uncles.

Paul is proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Mary Anna Muniz, maternal grandparents, Ernest and Helen Carroll, Aunt, Judith Garrett, and Uncle, Michael Muniz.

Cremation has already taken place. Please join us in a celebration of life, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 88 N 2nd E St., Green River, Wyoming. The celebration will be held at 11 a.m., with a luncheon following.