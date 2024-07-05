Paul Richard Jerke Jr. (March 24, 1942- June 28, 2024)

Paul Richard Jerke Jr, 82, passed away on June, 28, 2024 in Wamsutter, Wyoming surrounded by his family. He was born on March 24, 1942 in Wendell, Idaho, the son of Paul Jerke Sr. and Norma Jerke (Kukuk). Paul graduated from high school in 1960 before enlisting in the Army Reserves.

He married the love of his life, Captolia (Cappy) Daggett, in Elko, Nevada, in February of 1966. Paul was an accomplished electrician by trade, but his heart always belonged to the great outdoors. He enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing, and woodworking.

Survivors include his wife, Cappy of Wamsutter, WY; son Rodney R. Jerke of Jerome, ID; daughter, Cyndi Waldner of Wamsutter, WY; brother, Marion Darwin Jerke of Buhl, ID; as well as four beloved grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Sr., and Norma, as well as brothers Norman and Waldo Charles Jerke.

Cremation will take place, and a celebration of life will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Clear Springs Park in Buhl, Idaho.