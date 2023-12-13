Paula Ann Webb (September 27, 1966 – December 11, 2023)

Paula Ann Webb, 57, passed away December 11, 2023, at Holy Cross Hospital in Layton, Utah surrounded by her loving family. She was a former resident of Lyman, Wyoming, and a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 36 years.

Paula was born September 27 1966 in Heber, Utah; the daughter of Sterling Giles and Anita Reese.

She attended school in Lyman, Wyoming, and graduated from Lyman High School in 1985. She then attended Western Wyoming Community College and the University of Wyoming where she received her Bachelor in English. She also received a Post Baccalaureate in Education from Western Governors University.

Paula married the love of her life, Scott Treimann Webb in Lyman, Wyoming on March 21, 1992.

She helped shape young minds as an elementary school teacher for Sweetwater County School District #1 for 25 years until her retirement in 2022.

Paula was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She enjoyed crocheting, watching movies, and road trips. But most of all, Paula was very family-oriented, spending time with her family every chance she could get.

Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Scott Webb of Rock Springs, Wyoming; her parents Sterling and Anita Giles of Lyman, Wyoming; father-in-law George Sutej of Kemmerer, Wyoming; two sons, Jake and Josh Webb of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three brothers, Eric Giles and wife Bree of Mountain View, Wyoming; Kurt Giles and wife Rose of Mesa, Arizona; Aaron Giles and wife Jamie of Lyman, Wyoming; one sister; Jennifer Giles of Evanston, Wyoming; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law June Sutej.

Following Cremation; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 16, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Stake Center, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

