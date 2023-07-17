Paula Elizabeth Wall (October 27, 1940 – July 13, 2023)

Paula Elizabeth Wall, 82 passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Mission at Castle Rock, in Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Dr., Green River, WY. A viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, where a Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date, in the Riverview Cemetery, Green River, WY.