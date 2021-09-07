Paxton Shawn Marshall (March 14, 2020 – September 1, 2021)

Paxton Shawn Marshall

Our precious Paxton gained his Angel wings on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at home in his parent’s arms after a courageous 10-month battle with infant Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Paxton was born for greatness being named by his big sister Karly and after his grandpa Shawn. He captured the hearts of every person that was lucky enough to meet him. He made many friends that turned into family in his short 17 months of life and will forever be remembered for his perfect smile and infectious laugh.

Paxton loved watching his big sister and would light up every time he saw her. Together, they loved playing peek-a-boo and watching Toy Story, Ferdinand, and most recently the Incredibles.

Sweet Paxton was so strong and fought until his last day to stay here on earth, but he will forever be here with us in our hearts; big sister Karly has gained the most incredible angel. He is survived by his loving parents, Patrick and Tiffany Marshall and big sister Karly Marshall; Grandparents Shawn and Michelle Marshall, James and Raedell Grosvenor, Tucker and Kerry Downs; great grandparents, and a ton of amazing aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Holiday Inn in Rock Springs, WY followed by interment in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at Santa Fe Southwest Grill.

The Marshall family has asked to please honor Paxton by wearing Paxton’s Marshall Strong shirt or the color orange.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.