Peggy Louise Cantrell (December 9, 1957 – March 26, 2020)

Peggy Louise Cantrell, 62, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah peacefully surrounded by her family. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Cody and Lusk.

Peggy was born on December 9, 1957, in Indianapolis, Indiana; the daughter of Edward Cantrell and Norma Gleeson.

She attended schools in Cody, Rock Springs, and Lusk, Wyoming. Ms. Cantrell was a 1976 graduate of Niobrara County High School in Lusk, Wyoming.

Peggy worked in housekeeping for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for the last six years.

She enjoyed cooking and attending family gatherings. Peggy loved animals, especially her dog Blue. Peggy watched many cooking shows but Pioneer Woman was one of her favorites, and she enjoyed trying new recipes. Peggy was thrilled to take trips to Salt Lake listening to music along the way. She loved the fresh air and the outdoors. Peggy was fond of taking rides to see her son and his family, always bringing leftovers.

Survivors include her mother, Norma Cantrell Gleeson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Shaun Cantrell and wife Jessica of Rock Springs; her grandchildren Summer, Rayna, Paityn and Ryan; her brother, Joe Cantrell of Rock Springs; one nephew, Stacey Welsh of Rock Springs; one great-nephew, Shandon Welsh of Rock Springs, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Peggy was preceded in death by her father Edward Cantrell, one sister, Nancy O’Connor; one brother, Sam Cantrell; one great-nephew, Brandon Franklin, and her beloved dog Blue.

Private family services will be conducted.

The family respectfully requests donations in Peggy’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

