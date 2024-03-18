Penny Jean Christensen (May 30, 1954 – March 7, 2024)

Our dear Mother and Sister Penny Jean Christensen, 69 passed away surrounded by her family on March 7th, 2024 at the University of Utah Hospital. Penny was born to Raymond S Parks and Betty J O’Brien in Utah on May 30th, 1954. She later moved to Wyoming where she had spent most of her adult life.

She married Niel Christensen in 1972, and they later divorced. In this union, they had 3 sons Jeremy, David, and Derek Christensen. She loved fishing and camping and enjoyed spending time with her family and most of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Penny was a loving, kind, caring, thoughtful, quick-witted, and spicy soul who will be missed more than words could ever express. Penny worked many jobs in Green River but her favorite was working for the Green River Animal Control for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, paternal and maternal grandparents, nephews Jared Bullocks, and Shane Oliver, and her beloved fur baby Bug.

Survivors include sons Jeremy and Valerie Christensen of Summersville WV, David and Shanna Christensen of Green River Wyoming, and Derek and Nicole Christensen of Green River Wyoming. Grandsons: Spencer, Trevor, Ethan, and Nile. Granddaughters: Melanie, Addison, and Maizy. Great grandsons: Brandon, Gabriel, and Carter. Great granddaughters: Layla, Ezmerae, Zevaiya, and Enola. Sisters: Billie Parks of Green River Wyoming, Breuna Parks of Michigan, Jalynn and Robert Ryan of Green River Wyoming, Michelle and Kelby McPherson of Green River Wyoming, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, Aunt Nancy O’Brien and many cousins.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be in late May of 2024. We will update with the specific date and time when arrangements have been made.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Green River Animal Shelter in her name.