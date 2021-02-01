Phillip Critton (May 7, 1938 – January 30, 2021)

Phillip Critton, 82, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for 40 years and a former resident of Vernal, Utah.

Mr. Critton was born May 7, 1938 in Stover, Missouri; the son of William Keith Critton and Woodie Denzel Merriott.

He attended schools in Missouri.

Mr. Critton married Doris Jane Harris on July 2, 2010 in Green River, Wyoming.

He served in the United States Air Force.

Mr. Critton worked as a Journeyman Plumber at several businesses for 38 years.

He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, gardening and painting.

Survivors include his wife, Doris Critton of Green River, Wyoming; four sons, Brian Critton and wife Carol of California; Kevin Critton of California; Danny Davis and wife Laura of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Brian Davis and wife Miranda of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Debra Jean Lopez and husband Leo of California; two brothers, Douglas Critton and wife Sandy of Riverton, Wyoming; Bill Critton and wife Marcia of Vernal, Utah; two sisters, Angelina Hawkins and husband Carl of Jones, Oklahoma; Hettie Lobaugh of Guthrie, Oklahoma; as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Critton was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, parents, one brother, Don Critton; one sister-in-law, Carolyn Critton; and one son, Phillip Critton.

Following Cremation, Private Family services will be conducted.

