Phyllis Ann Maggio, (May 16, 1945 – September 16, 2021)

Phyllis Ann Maggio

Phyllis Ann Maggio, 76, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for the last 54 years and former resident of Utah.

Phyllis was born May 16, 1945 in Price, Utah; the daughter of Hyrum A. Huntington and Melva E. Henrie.

She attended schools in Utah and was a 1963 graduate of East Carbon High School.

Phyllis married Charles R. Maggio October 12, 1963 in East Carbon, Utah; he preceded her in death October 6, 2007 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Maggio worked for the City of Green River for 11 years until her retirement in 1988 as a Secretary.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Phyllis enjoyed, crocheting; reading; quilting and needle point.

Survivors include two sons, Carl Maggio and wife Jeannie of Green River, Wyoming; Steven Maggio and wife Linda of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Pamela Albin and husband Richard of Olympia, Washington; one brother, Kenneth Huntington and wife Karen of Kansas; three sisters, Ramona Monson and husband Darrell of Utah; Connie Paxman of Utah; Alice Ferguson and husband Randall of Nevada; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by, her parents; husband, and three brothers, Keith; Clyde and Melvin.

A Viewing will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be held at Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com