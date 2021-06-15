Quinn Cherice McKinney (October 28, 1963 – June 13, 2021)

Quinn Cherice McKinney, 57, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on October 28, 1963, in Aberdeen, Washington, the daughter of William N. McKinney and Beverly S. Ramey McKinney.

Quinn attended schools in Washington and graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1982.

Her interests were the Special Olympics, taking care of her baby doll collection, spending time with her family and having birthday parties and BBQs with her second family at Able Hands.

Survivors include brothers, Kelly McKinney and wife Lillian of Canyonville, Oregon and Rick McKinney of Moclips, Washington; brother-in-law Tom Matlock of Rock Springs, WY; one sister Alana Griffiths of Rock Springs, WY; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers; William McKinney and Scott McKinney; sisters Kim Malo, DaLinn Matlock, and one sibling that died in early childhood.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Rock Springs Worship Center, 3317 Dewar Dr., Rock Springs.

Inurnment will take place at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, North Rock Springs.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.