Rachel Lee Hemker (March 11, 1988 – July 24, 2024)

Rachel Lee Hemker, age 36, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs. She was born on March 11, 1988 in Marysville, Ohio; the daughter of Stephanie Lesko and the late Michael McCord. Rachel attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She cherished spending time with her family and friends, but her greatest joy was her son Callen. Rachel had a passion for crafts and expressing her creativity.

Rachel is survived by her parents, Stephanie Lesko and husband Jim of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Callen Hemker, one sister, Sara Layland, step grandmother, Frances Lesko of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two uncles, Phil Brouillette of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jon Lesko and wife Dena of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one aunt, Lisa Cordova of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one niece, Sydney Layland of Rock Springs Wyoming; several cousins.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Cremation will take place; a Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Rachel’s memory to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

