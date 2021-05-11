Rachel M. Elmer (March 5, 1975 – May 10, 2021)

Rachel M. ElmerRachel M. Elmer, 46, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming following a brief illness. She was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the last year and former resident of Lander, Wyoming.

Rachel was born March 5, 1975 in Waukegan, Illinois; the daughter of Richard Allen Payton and Louise Victoria Bogoyevich.

She attended schools in Kentucky and Wyoming.

Rachel married Sean Lee Elmer on March 23, 2001 in Lander, Wyoming.

Mrs. Elmer loved talking and being with other people.

Survivors include her husband, Sean Elmer of Green River, Wyoming; father, Richard Allen Payton of Illinois; one son, Lance Elmer of Yakima, Washington; two daughters, Raven Lunsford of Riverton, Wyoming, and Lena Elmer of Yakima, Washington.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, and mother, Louise Victoria Bogoyevich.

Following Cremation, services will be held at a later date.

