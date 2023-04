Raelynn Rose Caddy was delivered stillborn on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to loving parents Emily and Colt Caddy. She was 7 lbs. 4.1oz. and 21in. long. Raelynn is loved by many and will be greatly missed. A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at the Green River Alliance Church 2190 W Teton Blvd, Green River, WY. A funeral will be held Friday, April 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Church. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.