Rafael C. Garde (July 17, 1928 – October 10, 2022)

Rafael C. Garde

Rafael C. Gardea, 93 passed away Thursday, October 10, 2022 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a resident of Green River since 1956 and a former resident of Mexico. Mr. Gardea died following a sudden illness.

He was born July 17, 1928 in Guillermo Prieto, Durango Mexico; the son of Fernando Gardea and Guadalupe Cardoza.

Mr. Gardea attended schools in Mexico.

He married Rose E. Chacon on July 21, 1956 in Green River, Wyoming. She preceded him in death on February 18, 2017.

Mr. Gardea worked at Stauffer Chemical for 28 years and retired in 1996 as a Miner. He previously worked for Union Pacific Rail Road for nine years as a laborer.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Mr. Gardea loved spending time with his family; working in his garage; gardening; bingo and casino.

Survivors include three sons, Raul Gardea and wife Debbie; Alphonso “Poncho” Gardea; Glenn Gardea all of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Olga Munoz and husband Eduardo of Green River, Wyoming; one sister, Angelita Quinonez of Mexico; seven grandchildren, Alberto Munoz and wife Erin; David Munoz and wife Heidi; Roger Munoz and wife Heidi; Luzi Reyes and husband Javier; Maria Munoz; Ricky Gardea and fiancé Felicia; Rachel Schaefer and husband Ryan, several great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces; nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, one daughter who died in infancy; five brothers; two sisters.

A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 21, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:30 A.M. Monday, March 21, 2022 at the church. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Rafael’s memory to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935

