Randy Wayne Evans (January 19, 1954 – December 2, 2021)

Randy Wayne Evans

Randy Wayne Evans, 67, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. Evans was born on January 19, 1954 in Portales, New Mexico, the son of Eldon Wayne Evans and Dora Dean Clark.

He attended the Lubbock Christian College before working in the local oil industry.

Randy enjoyed spending his time enjoying the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and cooking for any and all friends and family.

Survivors include his son Nick Evans of Denver, CO; daughter Elizabeth Evans of Grand Junction, CO; brother Clark Evans of Liberty Lake, WA; sister Sharon Butler of Roswell, NM; grandchildren Theo, Darby, Alexa, Tianna, Ethan; as well as 5 nieces and nephews.

Cremation will take place and services will be announced in the spring of 2022.

