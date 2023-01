Ray L. Ferber Jr., 67, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Ferber fought a courageous battle since May of 2022. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.