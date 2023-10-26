Rayme Deon Hall (May 8, 1966 – September 28, 2023)

Rayme Deon Hall, 57, passed away Thursday, September 28, 2023 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for many years and former resident of Lyman, Wyoming.

Rayme was a compassionate soul, fun loving and enjoyed socializing with friends and family.

She was born May 8, 1966 in Pocatello, Idaho; the daughter of Ronald Dean Hall and Barbara Davis Hall.

Rayme attended adolescent schooling in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho; later years of schooling in Lyman, Wyoming and was a 1984 graduate of Lyman High School.

Survivors include her sister Brooke Butcher and husband Mike of Loveland, Colorado; one niece, Baylee Watts and husband Dakota of Fort Collins, Colorado; two nephews, Brexton Butcher and wife Sydnie of Windsor, Colorado; Skylor Hall of Seattle, Washington.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Barbara Hall and one brother, Brent Hall.

Two services will take place. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, October 29th at the Green Rock Village, 700 Crossbow Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Service and Inurnment will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 28, 2023 in the Downey City Cemetery, 455 East Grant Road, Downey, Idaho.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com