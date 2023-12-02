Raymond Harry Chipp (March 10, 1950 – November 26)

Raymond Harry Chipp, 73, passed away at his home on November 26, 2023, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

Ray was born March 10, 1950, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Harry R. Chipp and Lena (Prevedel) Chipp.

He attended school in Rock Springs and was a 1968 graduate of Rock Springs High School. Raymond also attended the University of Wyoming.

Ray worked for the City of Rock Springs at the Rock Springs Fire Department for 30 years and retired in 2008 as a fireman.

He was a very independent, hardworking individual who grew up hunting and fishing with his family and friends. The outdoors was something he enjoyed his entire life. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family. Ray was great at building things with his hands. Cement, rock and woodworking were a passion of his.

Survivors include one sister, Patricia “Pat” Miller and husband Bert of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Colby Moss of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one niece, Kristie Hopper and husband Brett of Grants Pass, Oregon; one nephew, Chad Miller of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two grandnieces, Hailee Hopper and Ella Hopper both of Grants Pass, Oregon; as well as several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Ray’s memory to a charity of your choice.

Cremation has taken place, and no services will be held at his request.

