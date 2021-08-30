Raymond Henry Berger (September 9, 1941 – August 26, 2021)

Raymond Henry Berger, 79, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at his home in Eden, Wyoming. He was a resident of Farson for the past 25 years and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He died following a sudden illness.

He was born on September 9, 1941 at home in Morton County, Mandan, North Dakota; the son of Henry Berger and Katherine Berger. Both of his parents passed away by the time he was seven years old; his uncle and aunt took him in and raised him as their own.

Mr. Berger attended schools in North Dakota and Wyoming.

He worked for Bridger Coal as a welder for ten years. He was injured on the job and lost his hand but continued working another fifteen years until his retirement in 2003 as a welder. He also worked for and helped build Aaron’s Water Service in Farson, Wyoming for ten years; this is where he met his Huffstetler family.

Mr. Berger enjoyed working hard on his farm, milking cows, raising chickens and pigs. He loved hunting, fishing, running errands with his friends.. He enjoyed two different cruises with his siblings. He loved his family especially his children and his grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Clint Berger and partner Dawn of Heber, Arizona; Randall Berger and wife Jami of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Katherine Berger of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three brothers, Kenny Berger of Dickinson, North Dakota; Ronald Berger of Mandan, North Dakota; Whitey Backsen of New Salem, North Dakota; three sisters, Marlene Fleck of Maple Grove, Minnesota; Edna Fleck of Mandan, North Dakota; Connie Nelson of Grand Forks, North Dakota; five grandchildren, Carlee Berger; Sadie Berger; MaKayla Barney; Jace Berger; Zachary Berger.

He was preceded in death by his biological parents Henry and Katherine Berger; his uncle and aunt who raised him, Adam and Clara Berger; one brother, Henry; three sisters, Margery; Deloris; Brenda; two brothers-in-law, Florian Fleck; Edward Fleck; as well as cousins; nieces and nephews.

Following Cremation; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 3, 2021 at Farson Community Hall 4039 US-191, Farson, Wyoming.

