Raymond L. Searle, 74, passed away with his family by his side Monday, August 1, 2022, at his son’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He died fighting a courageous battle with Cancer and complications due to diabetes. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, in Midvale City Cemetery, 8196 South Main Street, Midvale, Utah.