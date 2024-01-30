Raymond Porenta (May 10, 1947 – January 27, 2024)

Raymond Porenta, 76, passed away on January 27, 2024, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming with his daughter by his side.

He was born May 10, 1947, in Rock Springs, the son of Adolf Porenta and Mary Wisniewski.

Raymond graduated from Rock Springs High School and enlisted in the Navy in 1967. He was a Vietnam-era veteran.

He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed spending his time in the great outdoors fishing, hunting, and camping and he also liked to go out gambling for fun.

Survivors include his daughter Sarah Sinclair and granddaughter Leena Alix Sinclair of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by his parents Adolf and Mary Porenta, and brother Adolf “Bob” Porenta.

Cremation will take place and inurnment with military honors will take place in LaBarge, Wyoming at a later date.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com