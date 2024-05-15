Rayona Elizabeth Chambers (April 28, 1947 – May 9th, 2024)

Rayona Elizabeth Chambers, 76, passed away on May 9, 2024, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on April 28, 1947, in Sacramento, California, the daughter of Newton L. Haley and Ruth R. Sawyer.

After graduating from high school and attending college for two years, Rayona worked as a county clerk in Denver, Colorado, for 30 years until her retirement.

She married Timothy Gardner in 1967. They later divorced in 1974. She then married Leo Chambers in Denver on December 23, 1975. He preceded her in death on June 7, 1978.

Rayona loved her job and working as a bailiff. In her free time she was a member of the court choir and adored singing.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Survivors include her daughter Suzanne James of Rock Springs, Wyoming; grandchildren Yvonne Moron, Lakea Gardner, Jared James, Benjamin James, Trijntje Ezzell, Amelia Gardner, Abigal Gardner; great-grandchildren Destiny, Marbella, Pablo(Tre), Alana, James, Myles, Oden, and Zeus.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Newton and Ruth Haley, husband Leo, son Carl Lyle Gardner, one brother, and one sister.

Cremation will take place, and a memorial service will be held at a later date in Denver.

