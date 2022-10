Rebecca M. Hall, 52, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 31, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1109 Tulip Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY, and one hour prior to services at the church.