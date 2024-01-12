Rena Mae Piper (January 19, 1954 – December 28, 2023)

Rena Mae Piper, 69, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and a resident of Lander and Riverton, Wyoming, for ten years.

She was born January 19, 1954, in Winner, South Dakota, the daughter of Charles Good and Opal Mizner.

She attended school in Hudson, Wyoming, and received her General Education Diploma. Rena then went on to attend Western Wyoming Community College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Respiratory Therapy.

Rena Mae married the love of her life and other half, Max Arthur Piper, on February 21, 1970, in Lander, Wyoming.

She worked as a respiratory therapist for Windriver Home Oxygen for five years until she retired in 2020. Previously, she worked for Rock Springs and Riverton Lincare as a manager and Respiratory Therapist at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Her greatest joy was making memories with her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren. You could often find her hitting up yard sales or playing a game of cards. She enjoyed spending time outdoors as well, going camping and fishing. She was also a devout member of her church.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Max Arthur Piper of Riverton, Wyoming, and two sons. Max Arthur “Dusty” Piper Jr. and wife Karry of Lander, Wyoming; Charles Edward Piper and wife Shari of Green River, Wyoming; two daughters, Angie Stevens and husband Ronnie of Big Piney, Wyoming; Shirley Hendrickson and husband Hubert of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, John Good and wife Vita of Riverton, Wyoming; ten grandchildren, Russell and wife Mindi; Natasha and husband Brant; Troy; AJ; Amber and companion Jeremy; Jeremiah; Ethan; Rylie; Dakotah; Kaileb; Kashton and bonus grandson Brandon; 11 great-grandchildren, Anthony; Serenity; Kelsey; Allison; Aiden; Ira; Ezmie; Ellis; Deavon; Brantly and Korbin; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Opal Good.

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 19, 2024, at the First Assembly of God, 701 E Adams Ave, Riverton, Wyoming.

The family respectfully requests donations in Rena’s memory be made to First Assembly of God, 701 E Adams Ave, Riverton, Wyoming 82501

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.