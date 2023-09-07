Retha Mikel Blakely (May 18, 1951 – September 3, 2023)

Retha Mikel Blakely, 72, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023, after a long illness at UCHealth Anschutz in Aurora, Colorado. Retha was a resident of Cheyenne, Wyoming for the past 13 years.

She was born in Rock Springs on May 18, 1951, to Myrtle Dean and Adonis Romero. On November 11, 1972, she married the love of her life, Dale Blakely, also of Rock Springs. On January 14, 1975, she and Dale welcomed their son, Chad and on July 8, 1978, they were blessed with a daughter Heather.

As a young woman, Retha was a baker at Safeway and she was a personal assistant at Equitable Life Insurance. Later in life, she was the secretary at the Church of Holy Communion in Rock Springs. At this time, Retha discovered the joy of painting and began a lifelong love of oil painting. This added to her many talents, including sewing and baking. Retha enjoyed reading, playing Words With Friends, and traveling. Retha’s greatest joy in life was spoiling her grandchildren; Harrison, Grace, Adeline, and Matthew. It was not uncommon to find Retha playing on the floor, swinging on the swing set, or sewing a costume at the grandchildren’s request (zip! zip! Done!) Retha enjoyed traveling with both her family and her husband, Dale. In 2017, Retha and Dale treated the family to a cruise, during which they renewed their wedding vows. Retha spent her final years in Cheyenne enjoying family meals, celebrating holidays, dressing up at Halloween, and spending time with the family, all while under the tender loving care of Dale.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., September 30, 2023, at the Kiwanis Community House at 4603 Lyons Park Drive, Cheyenne, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Retha’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, her favorite charity.