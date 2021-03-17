Rev. Robert Joseph Cordova ( December 8, 1940 – March 13, 2021)

Rev. Robert Joseph Cordova gained his eternal reward and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at age 80.

Robert was born to Ernesto and Sally Cordova on December 8, 1940 in Garcia, Colorado. They moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming, just a few years later, where Robert grew up. He has six siblings, Jake (with wife Nora), Tito (with wife Margie), Alice, Charlie, Danny and Oscar, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Jake, Charlie, Danny and Oscar.

Robert was also preceded in death by two wives, Rose Marie Maldonado (with whom he was married for 22 years, who passed away in 1984) and Kathy Loretta Sherrill (with whom he was married for 14 years, who passed away in 2002).

Robert and Rose had five children: Robert, Richard (deceased), Rita, Ernie and Randy. Robert and wife Brenda have two children, Robby (with wife Tiffany and children Jensyn and Raegan) and Ashley (with husband Taylor Guy, and children Benjamin and Jewelia Rose). Rita and husband Zane Isaacson have 2 children, Katrina (with husband Shane Hampton and children Austyn, Tyler and Emilee) and Greg (with wife Kristi and children Alyssa and Jake). Ernie and wife Susan have two children, Tristan and Destinee. Randy and wife Pam have two children, Audrey and Bradley.

Robert was converted to the Apostolic faith at age 27, when he repented of his sins, was baptized in the Name of Jesus Christ, and received the Gift of the Holy Ghost, with the initial evidence of speaking with other tongues. He worked at Stauffer Chemical Company for 10 years, then moved to Rawlins, Wyoming in 1981 to pastor Rawlins United Pentecostal Church, where he and wife Rose labored for several years.

After Rose’s death, he met and married Kathy, and they continued pastoring in Rawlins for 3 years, until they accepted the pastorate of East Lawrence United Pentecostal Church in Trinity, Alabama, in 1989. He continued to pastor the church for several years after Kathy’s death in 2002, and retired from pastoring in 2011. Over the years, he served as a District Presbyter in the Alabama District, and preached several Spanish Conferences.

His remains will be laid to rest next to his first wife, Rose, in Rawlins, Wyoming.