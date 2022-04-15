Richard “Dick” Dean Schuck (August 8, 1932 – April 5, 2022)

Richard “Dick” Dean Schuck

Richard “Dick” Dean Schuck, 89, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He died following a stroke. Mr. Schuck was a resident of Green River, Wyoming 62 years, and a former resident of Nebraska and Missouri.

He was born August 8, 1932 in Milford, Nebraska; the son of Charles Schuck and Bessie Van Arsdale. His father passed when Dick was 7 and his mother passed when he was 4. His three sisters helped raise him.

Mr. Schuck attended schools in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Kansas City, Missouri. He was a 1950 graduate of Johnson County High School in Buffalo, Wyoming. He attended the University of Wyoming and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Education. Mr. Schuck earned a Masters’s Degree in Industrial Technology at the University of Wisconsin.

He married Florence Francis in Buffalo, Wyoming in 1951 and she preceded him in death on April 29, 1981. He later married Mary Knutson on January 16, 1982.

Mr. Schuck was a United States Army Veteran having served in the Korean Conflict. In 2017 he received a Korean Peace Medal.

Mr. Schuck began the first High School Building Trades Program in Wyoming while working for Sweetwater County School District #2 for 13 years. He was the Vocational Director at Western Wyoming Community College. He worked for Allied Chemical until 1981 as Employment Supervisor. After his retirement, he worked as a General Contractor for many years.

He was a member of Jaycees and President for one year; Green River Lion’s Club and President for 2 years. He was on the Green River City Council for four years. Mr. Schuck was District Director of the Wyoming Education Association. He owned the first membership at Rolling Green County Club. He was a member of the American Legion, Thomas Whitmore Post 28.

He was the Mayor of Green River, Wyoming when the first shopping center; Hutton Heights was built. Mr. Schuck was a part of the completion of the paving for the South Side of Green River. He also started the landfill in Green River, Wyoming.

He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, sharing many a beer around the fire, hunting, fishing, boating, working, camping, helping others, traveling, woodworking, and loved gambling; it was always double or nothing.

Survivors include his wife Mary Schuck from Green River, Wyoming; one son, Bodan H. Janota and wife Maylin, of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter. Andrea Schuck of Green River, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Hailey Schuck; Dylan Schuck; Lilly Janota; Win Jeung Arunojjanakij; five nieces, one nephew as well as cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, spouse, Florence Francis, three sisters, Esther Buccalo; Lois Stark; Evelyn Kube; adopted sons, Richard Schuck Jr. and Stephen Schuck.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 18, 2022, at Mount of Olives Lutheran Church, 2916 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors, Graveside Services and Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery.