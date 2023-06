Richard “Dick” Phillips, 79, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by his family. Cremation will take place and memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 16, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. A gathering for family and friends will be held at the Phillips residence following services.