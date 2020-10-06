Richard James Hodo (July 22, 1949 – October 3, 2020)

Richard James Hodo, 71, passed away on October 3, 2020, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a former resident of Green River, WY.

He was born on July 22, 1949, in Rawlings, WY, the son of Raymond Hodo and Leona Ritchie.

Richard attended Midwest High School in WY and then enlisted into the Army.

He married Wanda J. Guthrie in Green River, WY on June 29, 1971.

Richard worked as a machine operator for Genesis Alkali for the last 41 years until his passing.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Crist of Latter-day Saints.

Richard enjoyed spending his time fishing, hunting, gun collecting, and shooting.

Survivors include his wife Wanda Hodo of Rock Springs, WY; son Cory James Hodo of Rock Springs, WY; daughters Stacie Brown and husband Bobby of Russelville, AR, Angie Shutran and husband Chris of Green River, WY; brother Martin Hodo of Woods Cross, UT; sisters Raymona Nuttal of Grand Junction, CO, Pat Foster of Riverton, WY, Helen Gamble of Riverton, WY; grandchildren Lexi Sanford, Austin Rodda, Shaylynn Martin, Mikaylah Murphy; great-grandchildren Alizayah Rodda, Axel Rodda, Grant Murphy; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Leona, sister Bonnie Rameriz, grandson Kyle Rodda, and daughter Lisa Stegall.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 10, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 West 4th North, Green River, WY. A viewing will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, October 9, 2020, and also from 10:15- 10:45 on Saturday prior to services at the church. Military Honors and interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

