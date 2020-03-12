Richard Ray “Dick” Fischer (June 11, 1946 – March 6, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 12, 2020) — Richard Ray “Dick” Fischer, 73, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home in Green River, Wyoming.

He was a resident of Green River for the last 35 years and is a former resident of Iowa.

Mr. Fischer was born on June 11, 1946, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Joseph John Fischer and Ada Evelyn Zunker.

He attended schools in Oelwein, Iowa and was a 1964 graduate of Sacred Heart High School. Mr. Fischer also attended Drake University and Iowa Technical Institute where he obtained a certificate in Computer Sciences.

Dick served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era and received a Bronze Star for his service.

He worked as a retail manager for several regional chains including Pamida.

Mr. Fischer enjoyed playing and watching golf, traveling, cooking, attending sport and dance events of his grandchildren and was an avid Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame fan. Dick also enjoyed umpiring little league baseball games.

Survivors include the daughter of his heart, Veronica Gil of Green River, Wyoming; and the grandchildren of his heart, Jarika Molina and partner Tyson Osborne of Green River, Alexa Molina of Green River, Marcos Molina of Green River; his special great-granddaughter, Reina Osborne and one sister, Judy Cheselka of Rocky River, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Ken Cheselka.

Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Thursday at the church.

Friends may call at the church on Thursday one hour prior to the Rosary and again at the church on Friday one hour prior to Mass.

Military Honors will be conducted at the church.

