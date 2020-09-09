Richard “Rick” Talley (May 21, 1961 – September 4, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 9, 2020) — Richard “Rick” Talley passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 4, 2020, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming, following a sudden illness. His family was by his side.

Rick was born on May 21, 1961, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of Richard Talley and Donna Karlstad. He was raised in Florida, California, and South Dakota. He was the oldest of four kids.

He moved to Wyoming in 1994 and worked for construction companies until 2009, when he started Rick’s Remodeling.

In 1997, he met Natalie Moore, the love of his life. They wed in 1999 and had two daughters, Danielle Talley of St. George, Utah, and Taryn Talley of Rock Springs.

He loved fishing, camping, being with his family, and his dog Gizzmo. He would help out anyone he could.

Survivors include his wife, Natalie; daughters, Danielle, and Taryn; stepfather, Dwayne; mother-in-law, Carla Moore; and many friends.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Sweetwater County for everything they did to help them during this time.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.