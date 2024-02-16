Richard “Ricky” Henry Kendrick (August 2, 1955 – February 4, 2024)

Richard “Ricky” Henry Kendrick, 68, passed away Sunday, February 4, 2024, in Panhandle Texas. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 38 years and a former resident of Mineral Wells, Texas. He was born August 2, 1955, in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania; the son of Henry Kendrick and Betty Lou Egnor.

Ricky married the love of his life Annie Wirtz August 2, 1990, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She preceded him in death on March 3, 2016.

He owned and operated Quik Ricks Welding for 30 years. Ricky loved spending time with his family and friends making many new memories and fishing, He loved the wide-open roads and his motorcycles. His way of life was full throttle.

Survivors include his son, Allen Brooks and wife Brandy of Wyatt, West Virginia; two daughters Tammy Burris and husband Doug of Silt, Colorado; Delores “Dee” Hepker of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother David Kendrick of Grand Prairie, Texas; ten grandchildren, Shannon; Debbie; Afton; Tesha; Kim; Brandy; Cory; Raven; Dillon; Dakota; several great-grandchildren and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Betty Kendrick; his mother-in-law, Delores Wirtz; one grandson Dyllon Byrne; two brothers-in-laws, Lester Wirtz and Alvin Wirtz

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Ricky’s name to American Legion Riders Post #24, 2024 Toy Run, 551 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com