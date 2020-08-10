Richard Roy Tyler (August 28, 1982 – July 31, 2020)

Richard Roy Tyler, 37, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Rock Springs.

He was born in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on August 28, 1982, the only child of Ronald and Chris Tyler.

He attended school in Rock Springs and graduated with the class of 2001. He later attended Westwood School of Technology and graduated with honors in 2004.

While in Denver he met his future wife, Kristi Itao, and they married on August 6, 2006. They relocated to Grants Pass, Oregon where their daughter, Chloe Leilani Tyler; was born on August 29, 2007. They later divorced, and he then relocated back to Rock Springs and started his employment at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County serving as the IT Director for over 12 years.

Rich loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and boating, but really anything outdoors. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, including his best friend Ivy Lord and her two daughters. His biggest love was his daughter Chloe Monster.

He is survived by his mother Chris, his grandfather Don Tyler Sr., uncles Don Tyler Jr. (Kaye) Ted Tyler (Gwen), Mary Tyler, his BFF Ivy, Hailey, and Abby, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Following cremation, there will be no services at his request. Please respect the family’s privacy.

The family respectfully requests donations in Rich’s memory be made to Memorial Hospital Foundation, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, the charity of your choice or to a fund set up for his daughter Chloe. Please respect the family’s privacy.

