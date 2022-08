Rita Jane Thompson, 89, passed away on August 24, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center Green River, Wyoming. Mrs. Thompson died following a lengthy illness. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Internment will be in the Millburn Cemetery in Fort Bridger, Wyoming.