Robert Austin Wiley (December 1, 1988 – December 31, 2023)

Robert Austin Wiley, 35, passed away Sunday, December 31, 2023 in Green River, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Green River.

He was born December 1, 1988 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Vance Wiley and Corene Vigil Wiley.

Austin attended schools in Green River and graduated from Expedition Academy in 2008.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends; cooking, shopping; and watching movies. Austin was a huge history buff and a “rabid” Denver Broncos fan.

Survivors include his mother, Corene Wiley of Green River, Wyoming; one brother, Tyson Wiley of Dallas, Texas; one bonus brother, Xavier Funk of Michigan; two sisters, Miranda Morrow and husband Nick of Green River, Wyoming; Tawnee Wiley of Green River, Wyoming; several aunts, uncles, cousins and two nieces and three nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Vance Wiley and fiancé, Angel Quigley

Cremation has taken place, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 14, 2023 at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2350, 88 North 2nd East Street, Green River, Wyoming.

