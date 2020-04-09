Robert Bettolo (October 2, 1932 – April 6, 2020)

Robert Bettolo, 87, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home. A longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Superior, Mr. Bettolo died following a lengthy illness.

He was born on October 2, 1932 in Superior, Wyoming, the son of Abele Bettolo and Emma Boschetto Bettolo.

Mr. Bettolo attended schools in Superior and was a 1950 graduate of the Superior High School.

He was employed as a route salesman for Continental Baking Company for two years and then became the branch manager and retired in 1990.

He married Margaret Arkle on June 12, 1955 in Superior, Wyoming. He was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War.

His interests included hunting, fishing, camping, and he was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed woodworking and was very good at it. He also enjoyed trap shooting and he and his wife traveled many places for trap shooting competition.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years Margaret Bettolo of Rock Springs; three sons Robert Mark Bettolo and wife Sue Connors of West Jordan, Utah, Richard Abele Bettolo and wife Kris and John Melvin Bettolo all of Rock Springs, Wyoming. eight grandchildren Joey, Kale, Renee, Justin, Patrick, Eric, Madison and Brooke; eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother Bruno Bettolo and wife LaVerne and one sister Alice Clark and husband Jack.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of Bob’s life will be announced at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donations in Robert’s name be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or to First United Methodist Church, 1515 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or to a Charity of your choice.

