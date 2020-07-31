Robert (Bob) Bates (October 13, 1947 – July 25, 2020)

ST. GEORGE, UTAH (July 31, 2020) — Robert (Bob) Bates passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020, at the age of 72. He was born on October 13, 1947, to Mellie Bartlett & Lonzo Bates in Clayton, NM.

He is the youngest of eight children, brothers, Jim (Jinnah) Bates of New Mexico, L.B. (Linda) Bates of Rock Springs, Wyoming, sisters, Lucille (Bill) Schmidt of Thornton, Colorado, Kathy (Jake) Dunkle, Rudy (Ed) Root, Maggie (Ray) Beach, and Laberta (Leroy) Reser of Washington. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Alexis, Clayton, Ashley and Skylar Bates of Utah, Kailyne Dickinson and Kalysta Bates of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Devin Bates of Idaho, and Shawn and Taylor Burch of Utah; Brothers-in-law, Jasper (Pat) Bryant, and Melbra Bryant; sisters-in-law, Ruth Hines, Christine Chapman, Sherri Bryant, Pam Bryant and Sherry Bryant; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Bob is preceded in death by his father and mother; sisters, Lucille Schmidt, and Maggie Beach; sisters-in-law, Oliver Bates, Mary and Brenda Bryant; brothers-in-law, Leroy Reser, Bill Schmidt, Ed Root, JC, William, Raymond, Albert, Eugene, Gilbert and Billy Bryant.

His first years were spent in Clayton, New Mexico. Then, the family moved to Mabton, Washington, where he attended schools and graduated in 1965, then attend college in Yakima, Washington. Bob loved spending his summers on his uncle Oren’s ranches out of Clayton, New Mexico. He joined the Army in 1966 and served in Korea.

Bob married Phyllis Bryant on May 19, 1972, in Guymon, Oklahoma. Together, they raised three wonderful sons. Shane (Jana) Bates, Jeff (Mandi) Bates of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Bobby Bates of Leeds, Utah.

Bob and Phyllis began their married life in Guymon, Oklahoma, living in numerous states and finally settling in Rock Springs, Wyoming, for 27 years. Bob retired from SF Phosphates in 2005 and moved to St. George, Utah. He loved his time spent with grandkids, family, and friends, as well as traveling the US and Mexico. He enjoyed many cruises in different countries, hunting, horse pack trips, camping, boating, kids sports, especially little league baseball and babe ruth, coaching his son’s teams for many years, where he was president of little league. The highlight of his coaching was when the team took the state championship in Laramie, Wyoming, and earning a trip to the national championship in Prince George, Canada.

Through his marriage with Phyllis, Bob became a Christian in The First Southern Baptist Church in Washington, Utah, where they found wonderful friendship and fellowship.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 9 a.m., at The First Southern Baptist Church at 475 W. Buena Vista Blvd.., Washington City, Utah, with Pastor John Fields officiating. Interment will follow at Tonaquint Cemetery with Military Honors at 1777 S. Dixie Dr., St. George, Utah.

The funeral home is Pineview Mortuary in St George, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage you to support Memory Matters Utah.

To donate, please go to www.memorymattersutah.org, in honor of Robert Bates.