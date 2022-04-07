Robert “Bob” G. Seilbach (December 1, 1935 – April 6, 2022)

Robert “Bob” G. Seilbach

Robert “Bob” G. Seilbach, 86, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming since 1974 and a former resident of Glenrock, Wyoming, and Casper, Wyoming. Mr. Seilbach died following a lengthy illness.

He was born December 1, 1935 in Casper, Wyoming; the son of George Seilbach and Edna Bott.

Mr. Seilbach attended schools in Casper, Wyoming, and was a 1955 graduate of Natrona County High School. He attended Casper College for eighteen months.

Mr. Seilbach married Dawna Gardner on September 2, 1961 in Casper, Wyoming.

He was a United States Army Veteran between the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War.

Mr. Seilbach worked for Pacificorp for 29 years 11 months and 14 days until his retirement in August 1990 as a Supervisor.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

He loved spending time with his family. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gambling.

Survivors include his wife, Dawna Seilbach of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Troy Seilbach and wife Haley of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Cora, Wyoming; one daughter, Michelle Stieglitz and significant other Jeff Smith of Idaho Falls, Idaho; five grandchildren, Katherine Stieglitz; Carlee Stieglitz; Gabrielle Seilbach and husband Jesse Traylor; Taylor Marie Seilbach; Delaney Seilbach; one great-grandchild, Rhett Traylor; several nieces; nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother Lawrence Fenning; four sisters, Florence; Elsie; Helen; Judy.

Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

