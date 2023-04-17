Robert “Bob” Legerski (April 24, 1959 – April 14, 2023)

Robert “Bob” Legerski, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones Friday, April 14, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. He battled courageously for life until the end.

He was born April 24, 1959, in Rock Springs; the son of Joseph Legerski and Edith “Bonnie” Legerski.

Bob attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1977 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He attended the University of Wyoming and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Education.

He married the love of his life Bonnie Struck on June 4, 1977, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Bob was employed by Sweetwater County School District #1 as a Computer Technology teacher and coach for 32 years. He retired in May of 2015.

Following his retirement, he continued working with the youth community coaching junior high boys’ and girls’ basketball and the RSHS golf team.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community and the Knights of Columbus.

Bob was passionate about his faith and a fierce protector of his family, especially his grandchildren. He would devote as much time as possible with them. He spent his retirement being a sensitive caregiver for his mother, mother-in-law, and aunt.

He took great pride in his yard spending most of the summer months outside. It was not uncommon to see him mow the lawn multiple times during the week, or find him sitting and admiring the flower gardens his wife planted.

He was an avid golfer; enjoyed hunting; fishing; camping and shopping for good deals at the pawn shop.

Survivors include his wife Bonnie of 45 years of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother, Edith “Bonnie” Legerski of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother-in-law, Georgia Fay Struck of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Matthew Legerski and wife Meagan of St. George, Utah; one daughter, Kristin Legerski Doerr and husband Jason of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three brothers, Joe Legerski and wife Jamie of Daybreak, Utah; Bill Legerski and wife Jackie of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Tony Legerski and wife Bernie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters-in-law, Terri Redman and husband Steve of Lyman, Wyoming; Susan Nichols of Rock Springs, Wyoming one brother-in-law, Daniel Struck of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Ava; Addie; Leah; Trey and Emri; one aunt, Isabel Muir; numerous cousins; six nieces; five nephews, life-long friend Gerald Mattinson of Laramie, Wyoming and several close friends in Rock Springs.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Legerski; father-in-law, George Struck; uncle, Louis Muir; one brother-in-law, Steve Nichols.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 A.M. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 10:00 A.M. Friday, April 21, 2023, at the church. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Bob’s name to Inside Connection Pregnancy Resource Center, 731 C Street, Building B, Rock Springs, WY 82901or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.