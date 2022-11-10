Robert “Bob” Maser (November 14, 1952 – November 7, 2022)

Robert “Bob” Maser passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, following a lengthy illness. Bob was a light in this sometimes-dark world and he will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. Bob touched the lives of so many people across multiple generations through being a Dad/Garage Father, brother, and mentor that didn’t hold back sharing his personal knowledge and his career no matter who you were. During his time with us, he made a point to always help anyone with whatever he could, never second-guessing his decision. Anyone who was fortunate enough to know Bob, knows that his family meant everything to him, and in his eyes, each of you reading this was family or you wouldn’t be here.

Bob Maser was born to Alex and Anna Maser on November 14, 1952, in Ogden Utah. Bob’s immediate family moved around quite a bit to follow his Dad’s career in oil and gas. Bob lived in 21 towns that spanned multiple western states. The family finally settled in Rock Springs, which he called home until his passing. During high school he met the love of his life Joann Veronda, together they had four children Alex, Doty, John, and Sarah. Bob spent his entire 47-year career collectively in the Oil and Gas industry. During his career, Bob was recognized on numerous occasions for his hard work that spanned the globe, safety, and his willingness to mentor and teach everyone all of his gathered knowledge of the industry.

Survivors include his wife JoAnn, his son Alex and wife Marcie, grandchildren Austyn and Evan; daughter Doty and husband Scott and grandchildren Kylee, Brenden and Emma; son John and wife Becky and grandchildren Roslyn and Penelope; daughter Sarah and husband Lon and grandchildren Autumn, Patrick, and Willem; and several brothers, sisters, cousins, da nieces, and da nephews.

In lieu of flowers or donations, we all ask you to take a moment and hug your family, to share some love with those in your life, to go for a walk, and to truly savor each moment. Bob taught us all life is short and to cherish each moment and each other. Time waits for no one, cherish it.

A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Sante Fe Trail between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Please come and join us to celebrate his wonderful life.