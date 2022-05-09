Robert (Bob) P. Fabien (July 17, 1950 – May 7, 2022)

Robert (Bob) P. Fabien

Robert (Bob) P. Fabian passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer on May 7, 2022 at the age of 71.

Robert was born July 17, 1950 to George P. Fabian and Mary A. Stefoin Fabian in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Robert attended schools in Superior and Rock Springs, graduating from Rock Springs High School in 1968. He later attended the University of Wyoming, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree from the College of Commerce and Industry in 1973.

Robert was employed by Allied Chemical for 14 years and later by JFC Engineers for 26 years after which he retired.

Bob grew up enjoying hunting and fishing in the great outdoors of Wyoming, something he did his entire life. He also enjoyed taking care of his vehicles and yard, along with faithfully following the Wyoming Cowboys of Laramie.

Bob was an independent, hardworking, no shortcuts kind of guy.

Survivors include his brother William (Bill) Fabian and wife Gloria of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two nieces, Jennifer M Hafner of Phoenix, Arizona and Stephanie L. Mckenzie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three grandnieces, Ali Mckenzie; Rylee Hafner and Samantha Hafner. One grandnephew, Jackson McKenzie, along with several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside Services & Interment will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery

