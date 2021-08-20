Robert Donald Wurm Sr. (June 5, 1933 – August 11, 2021)

Robert Donald Wurm Sr., 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at his sons’ home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a long-time resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He was born on June 5, 1933 in Grand Rapids, Michigan; the son of Julius J. Wurm and Geraldine Santos.

Mr. Wurm attended schools in Grand Rapids Michigan.

He married Maria Elena Malinski on April 4, 1964 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She preceded him in death on February 21, 2013.

Mr. Wurm was the original owner and operator of Abco Transmissions in 1978.

He was a member of The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28.

Mr. Wurm served in United States Army during the Korean War.

Robert enjoyed, spending time with family; hunting; fishing; playing guitar; singing; keno, and was very proud of having his own band.

Survivors include, one daughter, Gerri Clark and husband Adam of Green River, Wyoming; four sons, Joe Wurm and wife Melissa of Weatherford, Texas; Robert “Bobby” Wurm Jr. and wife Daisy of Kingman, Arizona; Billy Wurm and wife Shelly of Green River, Wyoming; Rocky Chard and wife Dottie of Miles City, Montana; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one brother, Jack Wurm; one sister, Dorothy; two daughters, Tina Harsha; Robin Howe; one son in infancy, Lance Allen Wurm; and great-grandson, Justin Tanner.

Cremation will take place; there will be no services at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com