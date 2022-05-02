Robert Joseph Jones (September 8, 1975 – April 30, 2022)

Robert Joseph Jones

Robert Joseph Jones (Bobby), age 46, beloved son and father, passed away on April 30, 2022 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born September 8, 1975 in Price, Utah, to Roger Hugh Jones and Kathy Xiras Etzel. Married DeAnna Campbell on July 31, 1999; they later divorced.

Bobby was a graduate of East Carbon High and a member of the Greek Orthodox Church. Until his disability from a motorcycle accident in 2005, he worked for Andalex Resources as a roof bolter. He loved riding his horse Brandy and was a member of the Riding Club competing with his father, step-mother, Carla and club members. He also went on several trail rides with them and enjoyed the time they all spent together. As a hobby, he was a mechanic working on cars and trucks. Bobby was a fan of classic cars and trucks as long as they weren’t Fords. He had an exceptional sense of humor and was the king of telling jokes. Bobby was compassionate, had a charismatic personality and made everyone around him feel important. And, last but not least, he was a very proud father of his two children.

Bobby is survived by his children, Jordan Jones, Denver, CO; Kaitlyn Ann Jones, Murray, UT; father and step-mother, Roger and Carla Hunt Jones, East Carbon, UT; step-father and mother, Glenn and Kathy Xiras Etzel, Spring Glen, UT; sister, Meagan (Dave) Doporto, Rock Springs, WY; step-sisters, Megan (Ricci) Camberlango, Wellington, UT and Glenna (Lynden) Nelson, Price UT; step-brothers, Zach (Lauri) Palacios, Price, UT, Aaron (Nikki) Palacios, Rangely, CO, Marcus Palacios, Salt Lake City, UT and Thomas (Leslie Ann) Etzel, Houston, TX; nieces, Kaelah Doporto, Morgan Doporto and Isabella Camberlango; nephew, Miles Doporto; grandparents, Pat and Bob Johnson, Loma, CO; and Karen Xiras, Salt Lake City, UT.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Keith and Geraldine Jones and Joe Xiras.

The family would like to thank the following: Kriste Vase Lev of Vase Funeral Home in Rock Springs, WY for her compassion and assistance in getting Bobby home. Dale Majanovich, Sweetwater County Coroner, for his caring and assistance in expediting the process to bring Bobby home. Cowboy Cares for providing excellent care and love to Bobby for the last several years. He made many lasting friendships there. A special thank you to Glenda Bisner, his nurse who was very dedicated and diligent in keeping Bobby healthy and safe. Even though he gave her a run for her money, he always felt safe and trusted her. He loved her.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 6, 2022, 11:00 a.m., Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 61 West 200 South, Price, UT. Trisagion service, Thursday, May 5, 2022, 7:00 p.m., Mitchell Funeral Home 233 East Main Street, Price, UT. The family will receive friends at Mitchell Funeral Home Thursday and Friday one hour prior to service. Interment at Cliffview Cemetery, 816 N. Castle Heights Drive, Price, UT.

Arrangements are entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Bobby online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice.

“May his memory be eternal.”