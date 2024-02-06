Robert Lowell Farley (June 22, 1944 – January 29, 2024)

Robert Lowell Farley, 79, passed away Monday, January 29, 2024, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and a former resident of, Fort Collins, Colorado; Dunlap, Iowa and Augusta, Kansas.

He was born June 22, 1944, in Dunlap, Iowa; the son of Lowell Earl Farley and Catherine Mary Quirk.

Mr. Farley attended schools in Dunlap, Iowa, and Augusta, Kansas. He was a 1964 graduate of Augusta High School.

He served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam Era.

Mr. Farley married Kathryn Jean Dwyer on May 22, 1981, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, she preceded him in death on May 19, 2012.

He worked for Trimac for five years as a Truck Driver until ill health forced his retirement. He previously worked for Lewis and Lewis as a Truck Driver. He worked for Black Butte Coal for five years as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He also worked for DeBernardi Construction as a Concrete Finisher.

Mr. Farley is a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community and American Legion Archie Hay Post #24 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Survivors include three daughters, Cathy Farley of Eaton, Colorado; Julie Farley of Fort Collins, Colorado; Angela Dove and husband James of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Mike Farley and wife Karen of Iowa; one step-brother, Craig Van-Thuyne six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell Earl Farley and Catherine Mary Farley; stepmother, Gertie Farley; wife, Kathryn and one brother, Tom Farley.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

