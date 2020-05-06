Robert M. Hubler Jr. (November 8, 1953 – April 22, 2020)

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (May 6, 2020) — Robert M. Hubler Jr. 66, of Rock Springs, Wyoming (formerly Rice Lake, Wisconsin) passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bob graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1971 and in December 1974, received a diploma for Quantity Food Preparation from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical Institute in Ashland, Wisconsin. Bob (Rob) worked at many local Rice Lake restaurants before moving to Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Bob (Rob) was born November 8, 1953 son of (the late) Robert M. Hubler and Shirley B. Hubler.

Bob (Rob) is survived by his mother, Shirley, siblings, John(Margie) Mary, Ellen (Roger Domask), Tom (Diane), and Paul (Patty) also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Bus Bob worked for the Rock Springs-Jackson Bus Lines Inc. for 39 years. Early in his career Bob worked with Solvay mining driving workers to and from the mines and transporting mine rescue workers to competitions around the country. Bob was very active in the United Steel Workers Union. Over the course of his career he drove charter tour buses, dispatched buses, trained drivers, and did anything asked of him.

Bob was a great man and will be missed by all his family, friends, and coworkers. He considered his coworkers his Rock Springs family and appreciated all they did for him.

A celebration of Bus Bob’s life will be announced at a later date due to COVID -19.