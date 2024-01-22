Robert Scott Peters (July 5, 1962 – January 12, 2024)

Robert Scott Peters, 61, passed away on January 12, 2024, at home with his wife by his side. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the last 8 years and was a previous resident of Michigan.

Mr. Peters was born on July 5, 1962, in Dearborn, Michigan, the son of Raymond H. Peters Jr. and Lucy Peters (Pavao).

Robert worked as a master truck mechanic for High Dessert Services for 14 years until his retirement on January 4, 2023.

He married Carol Bohdan in Rawlins, Wyoming on January 23, 2009.

Survivors include his wife Carol Peters of Rock Springs, WY; brother Raymond H. Peters of Fairview, Tennessee; and sister Susan Armstrong of Temperance, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at his request.

