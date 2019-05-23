Robert Vance Petersen (November 11, 1943 – May 21, 2019)

Robert Vance Petersen, 75, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his home. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 46 years and former resident of Buhl and Mountain Home, Idaho. Mr. Petersen died following a courageous battle with cancer for the past two- and one-half years.

He was born on November 11, 1943 in Buhl, Idaho, the son of Chester Petersen and Anna Waldrup Petersen.

He attended schools in Buhl, Idaho and graduated from Buhl High School with the class of 1962. Mr. Petersen attended college as an ROTC Cadet and graduated from Mountain Home Police Academy in 1970. As a police officer he graduated from Narcotics Training in 1972, but ended his Law Enforcement Career when he moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming. He became the district manager of the Rock Theater Corporation. Mr. Petersen also worked at Excelsior Motors and at Western Equipment Company as the parts department manager before opening the Pet Stop in 1978 and High Security Lock and Alarm in 1983. He retired in 2017.

He married Cindy Carmine in Elko, Nevada on July 17, 1981.

Mr. Petersen was an avid supporter of Cowboys Against Cancer, Trout Unlimited and Ducks Unlimited. He was an active volunteer and served as Past President and Past Vice President of the Trout Unlimited local chapter.

His interests included spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his many friends and extended family. Those that knew him enjoyed his smile and sense of humor. He never met a stranger.

Survivors include his wife Cindy Petersen of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son Robert V. Peterson Jr. and wife Kathy of Nyssa Oregon, one daughter, Taryn Dawn Petersen, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; one brother; William Petersen of Boise, Idaho, four grandchildren; Nicholas Petersen and wife Ashley, Trisa Martinez and husband A.J., Ian Petersen and wife Sheri Jo, and Kaitlyn Maupin and husband Nate, four great-grandchildren; Izzabo Martinez, Tristan Martinez, Evangeline Petersen and River Petersen, nieces; Cindy Elder, Valerie Pehrson, Dan Pehrson, Lexi Bedard, Alyssa Bedard, Phyllis Shafer, Valerie Alred, Julie, Susan Petersen, Kayla Carnine and Chantel Lorenzo; Nephews, Robert Carmine, Ryan Carmine, Christopher Carmine, Zachary Harris, Doug Forrest, and Bobby Petersen

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Keith Petersen; two sisters, Mary Pehrson and husband Guy and Loma Mead and husband Wilber, two nephews, Chris Pehrson and nephew Lyn Petersen.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be announced at a later date.

