Roberta “Bert” Mandros, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home Friday, April 14, 2023, in Green River, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. at Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.